Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to shell the right bank of the Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, trying to destroy infrastructure critical to the life of the population.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, over the past day, the Russian enemy fired 76 times at the Kherson region and fired more than 360 shells from multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, and attacked residential areas from UAVs. Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Fedorivka, Stanislav, Kamyshany, and Sadove came under enemy fire.

"In the Kherson district, Russian shells damaged a kindergarten, multi-story buildings, a youth palace, a dental office, a shop, garages, a low-pressure gas pipeline, and a car.

In Kherson, the most damage to housing and infrastructure was recorded in Korabelny, Central and coastal parts of Dniprovsky districts," the statement said.

All emergency services worked at the scene, documenting the crimes of the Russian army and helping to overcome the consequences of the shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, police responded to 161 statements and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other incidents. Seven proceedings were opened under Art. 438 "Violation of the laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.