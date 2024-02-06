Occupiers attacked Marhanets, wounding two people and damaging cars. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two people were wounded in Marhanets.

"These are the consequences of another attack on the city. The enemy hit us with a kamikaze drone. A 50-year-old woman will be treated at home. A 63-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition," the statement said.

Four private houses and a car were damaged. Details are currently being investigated.

