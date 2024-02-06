SBI exposes law enforcement officer who helped five men cross state border. He faces up to seven years in prison. PHOTO

The SBI jointly with the SSU exposed a law enforcement officer in the Lviv region who organized a scheme to smuggle men of military age across the border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is noted that in 2019, the suspect founded a limited liability company engaged in wholesale trade. In 2022, the man got a job in a law enforcement agency, but continued to run the company. In March 2023, the company received a license for international road transport of goods.

"Then the law enforcement officer had an 'idea' to smuggle men of military age abroad in addition to cargo. He registered those wishing to illegally enter Europe in the Shliakh system as company drivers. According to the investigation, the cost of such a "service" started at USD 5 thousand," the SBI wrote.

According to the investigation, from March to August 2023, 5 "drivers" of the company, who were supposed to deliver humanitarian aid, left Ukraine and did not return.

The law enforcement officer was served a notice of suspicion of illegal trafficking of persons across the border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and may face up to 7 years in prison.

The suspect is currently under house arrest.

Read more: Lithuania plans to close two more checkpoints on border with Belarus