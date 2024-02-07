Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate Russian lieutenant colonel Opanasyuk. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Defence Forces had eliminated Russian Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Opanasyuk.

According to Censor.NET, he tweeted about it.

Shtefan said: "Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Opanasiuk has been successfully demobilised."

See more: Russian Lieutenant General Tatarenko was killed during strike on Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea - Russian mass media. PHOTO