Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate Russian lieutenant colonel Opanasyuk. PHOTO
Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Defence Forces had eliminated Russian Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Opanasyuk.
According to Censor.NET, he tweeted about it.
Shtefan said: "Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Opanasiuk has been successfully demobilised."
