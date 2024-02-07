Russians dropped bombs on Kupiansk district: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
In the morning, the occupiers dropped bombs on the villages of Hryhorivka and Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"On 7 February, around 6:00 a.m., the occupants carried out air strikes on the village of Hryhorivka, Kupiansk district. Residential buildings were damaged.
This morning, the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, also came under air strikes by the Russian Federation Armed Forces. The administrative building and private households were damaged," the statement said.
As noted, according to preliminary data, the enemy attacked populated areas with aerial bombs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password