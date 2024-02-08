This year, first ship chartered by UN with humanitarian wheat left Ukraine. PHOTOS

The first vessel chartered by the UN World Food Programme under the Grain From Ukraine programme in 2024 to carry humanitarian wheat for Nigeria departed Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The bulk carrier SKY GATE with 25 thousand tonnes of Ukrainian humanitarian wheat for Nigeria is moving through the Ukrainian corridor.

This is the first vessel this year to carry humanitarian wheat chartered by the UN World Food Programme under the GrainFromUkraine program," the statement said.

It is noted that the GrainFromUkraine program was initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2022 and has been implemented jointly with the UN World Food Programme and donor countries since November 2022. Its goal is to provide access to Ukrainian food to countries suffering from hunger. In the first year, 34 countries and international organizations joined the program. 170,000 tonnes of humanitarian wheat were shipped to Ethiopia, Yemen, Somalia, Kenya and Afghanistan.

The second international Grain From Ukraine summit, held in Kyiv on 25 November 2023, raised more than $100 million to continue the humanitarian program for the countries most affected by food shortages.

