Ruscists shelled Nikopol, man was seriously wounded. PHOTO

The enemy shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery, wounding a man.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A 33-year-old man suffered from shelling in Nikopol. Penetrating wound of the chest cavity. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

According to Lysak, the attack damaged private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline in the town.

The survey of the territory is ongoing.