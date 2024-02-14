Ruscist shell Mykolaivka in Donetsk region, two dead. PHOTO

The enemy shelled Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region, killing two people.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians killed 2 people in Mykolaivka. The town came under fire around 2 p.m. - residential buildings were hit," the statement said.

According to Filashkin, two women, aged 62 and 74, have been identified as dead. In addition, one person was injured.

We are investigating the final consequences of the shelling.