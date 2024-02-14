Combat medic Mykhailo Lazoryk died at front. PHOTO

Mykhailo Lazoryk, a combat medic, died at the front.

This was reported by Volodymyr Dorosh on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the terrible news has been confirmed: a resident of the village of Stari Kuty of Kosiv district of Ivano-Frankivsk region, combat medic Mykhailo Dmytrovych LAZORYK, born in 1981, died. Mykhailo was saving seriously wounded soldiers under fire. Since 25 January 2024, the combat medic had been missing in action in the Donetsk direction," the statement said.

Read more: NATO allies aim to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry - Stoltenberg