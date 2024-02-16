Doctors remove VOG-17 grenade warhead from wounded Ukrainian soldier’s arm. PHOTO

Military doctors removed the warhead of a VOG-17 (grenade launcher fragmentation round -ed. note) grenade from the wounded Ukrainian defender’s arm, saving not only his life but also his limb.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





Now the patient is feeling well and is preparing for further treatment and rehabilitation.

