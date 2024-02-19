ENG
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers treated in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in a military medical facility in Kharkiv after being wounded.

Zelenskyy spoke to the soldiers who are recovering from their injuries. He inquired about the course of treatment, their health and plans.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the President presented the soldiers with state awards: the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III degree, and For Courage, III degree.

For their dedication and high professionalism in defending Ukraine, the Head of State awarded the doctors and other medical staff of the institution with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and the Order of Courage, III Class.

