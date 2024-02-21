Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed 1 person in Kostiantynivka, 6 wounded in Kramatorsk. Area was shelled 19 times. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Donetsk region 19 times over the last day. One person was killed and 6 were wounded in Kramatorsk.

Pokrovsk district.

In the Mariinka district, 1 person died in Kostiantynivka, a house was damaged in Krasnohorivka. In the Kurakhivka district, 2 private houses in Hanivka were damaged. In the Novohrodivka district, the administrative building in Memryk was destroyed. In the middle of the night, Russians fired 3 shells at Dobropillia: 2 people were injured and 7 apartment blocks were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

Kramatorsk was hit by rocket attacks - 6 people were wounded and at least 12 high-rise buildings were damaged. In the Lyman district, 4 private houses were damaged: 2 in Yampol, 1 in Zakitne, and Ivanivka. In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 houses in Predtechyno were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Toretsk district, 2 houses were damaged: in Toretsk and in New York. In the Chasiv Yar district, 3 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 19 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 122 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 23 children.

