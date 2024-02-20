Russians shelled Kramatorsk in evening: they hit residential buildings, wounding three people. PHOTOS
On the evening of 20 February, the Russian army shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. They hit the industrial area and residential buildings.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.
"Kramatorsk is under enemy fire again. Two explosions occurred in the city around 8 p.m. today - the Russians hit the industrial zone and residential buildings," Filashkin wrote.
Three people were wounded and numerous high-rise buildings were damaged. We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling.
Filashkin appealed to all residents of the region: "Evacuate in a timely manner! Take care of yourself!"
