Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Occupants killed 2 people, including a child, yesterday. Settlements in the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

As a result of the shelling of Kupiansk, a church building was destroyed, a cafe and residential buildings were damaged. Two people were killed and 5 were injured.

Russians shelled the railway station in the village of Velyky Burluk, Kupiansk district, with multiple rocket launchers. A 48-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were killed. The child's mother was seriously injured.

Обстріли Херсонщини

Private houses were damaged in the villages of Hryhorivka and Moskovka, Kupyansk district. In the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, a household building was on fire. Private houses were damaged in the town of Vovchansk as a result of repeated shelling. On 29 February at 01:30, the enemy shelled Vovchansk again. The building of a pharmacy was hit.

The villages of Zakhidne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, Budarky, Varvarovka, Synkivka, and other settlements were also shelled.

