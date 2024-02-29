Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Occupants killed 2 people, including a child, yesterday. Settlements in the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

As a result of the shelling of Kupiansk, a church building was destroyed, a cafe and residential buildings were damaged. Two people were killed and 5 were injured.

Russians shelled the railway station in the village of Velyky Burluk, Kupiansk district, with multiple rocket launchers. A 48-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were killed. The child's mother was seriously injured.

Private houses were damaged in the villages of Hryhorivka and Moskovka, Kupyansk district. In the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, a household building was on fire. Private houses were damaged in the town of Vovchansk as a result of repeated shelling. On 29 February at 01:30, the enemy shelled Vovchansk again. The building of a pharmacy was hit.

The villages of Zakhidne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, Budarky, Varvarovka, Synkivka, and other settlements were also shelled.

















