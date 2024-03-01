ENG
In occupied Mariupol, warehouse of BK Ruscists was destroyed. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the warehouse of the Russian invaders’ bookmakers was destroyed.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We confirm the downing of the "heavenly punishment" by the occupier's base in the north-west in the direction of Stary Krym / Kamenskoye / Kalchik village. Minus the BK warehouse," the statement said.

