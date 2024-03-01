ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12643 visitors online
News Photo
10 908 26

NATO fighters intercept Russian planes over Baltic Sea. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Over the Baltic Sea, NATO fighter jets intercepted two Russian fighters. After that, a Russian An-72 was also intercepted north of Poland.

This was reported by the NATO Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"Look at what the interception of two Russian Su-30Ms by two French Mirage 2000-5s over the Baltic Sea yesterday looks like," the statement said.

It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.

Read more: We have weapons that can reach Russian aircraft at long distances. There will be surprises - Air Force

Російські винищувачі
Російські винищувачі

Author: 

air force (531) NATO (1804) Baltics (66) Russia (11784)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 