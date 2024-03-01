NATO fighters intercept Russian planes over Baltic Sea. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Over the Baltic Sea, NATO fighter jets intercepted two Russian fighters. After that, a Russian An-72 was also intercepted north of Poland.

This was reported by the NATO Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"Look at what the interception of two Russian Su-30Ms by two French Mirage 2000-5s over the Baltic Sea yesterday looks like," the statement said.

It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.

Read more: We have weapons that can reach Russian aircraft at long distances. There will be surprises - Air Force



