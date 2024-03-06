During day, enemy struck 328 attacks on towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region, in Mykolaiv region, they shelled two districts. PHOTO
Over the last day, the enemy delivered 328 attacks on 6 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"The Russian military fired seven aerial bombardments at Malynivka, Huliaypole, and Mala Tokmachka, launched 21 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka with 59 drones.
241 artillery shells hit the territory of Gulyaypole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Levadne," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA
In the Mykolaiv region, the waters of the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities came under hostile fire.
According to Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, the enemy shelled the waters of the Ochakivka district twice with artillery. At 08:30 p.m., hostile artillery shelling was recorded on the territory of the Kutsurubska community.
There were no casualties in both regions.
