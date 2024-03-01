As result of hit, fire broke out in Mykolaiv region. Russians also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones

During the day, the Russian army fired missiles at Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. It also fired kamikaze drones at Nikopol region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional military administrations.

"As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in the region, rescuers are already working. There is currently no information about the victims," Vitalii Kim wrote in a telegram.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, wrote:

"Enemy troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones three times during the day. All UAVs were directed at the district center. The consequences are being clarified."

In the afternoon, the defenders shot down a cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih. There was a hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties."