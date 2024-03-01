ENG
Enemy X-59 guided missile was destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

Air defense forces destroyed a Russian X-59 guided missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the AC "East", Censor.NET reports.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

