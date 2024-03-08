Serviceman was found dead on street in Podilsk, Odesa region. PHOTO
On Friday, 8 March, a man was found dead in the street in the city of Podilsk, Odesa region. He was wearing a military uniform.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Odesa region.
It is noted that the body was found by passers-by on Shevchenko Avenue in the district center.
An investigative team is currently working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.
According to Dumskaya, an unidentified man was killed in Podilsk on the night of 8 March.
"The dead man is covered in blood, wearing a military uniform, looks to be over 40 years old. He has no face from the beatings," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password