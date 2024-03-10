Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with 11 kamikaze drones and twice with artillery: 2 high-rise buildings, infrastructure facility and power equipment damaged. PHOTOS

On 10 March, Russians attacked Nikopol and Myrivs community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Throughout the day, the aggressor did not leave Nikopol district alone. He attacked with 11 kamikaze drones. He also fired twice from heavy artillery. He fired almost a dozen shells.



The explosions were heard in Nikopol and the community of Myriv. Two high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility, and power equipment were damaged. The shelling left almost 2,000 subscribers without water supply. No people were injured," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers hit Chasiv Yar, there is dead person, bodies of two people were recovered from rubble in Dobropillia. PHOTO

He also said that in the evening, the defenders of the sky shot down a drone in Dniprovskyi district.



"Air alert is in effect! Stay safe," Lysak added.



