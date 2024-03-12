ENG
UAV attacked City Hall of Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The authorities of the Russian city of Belgorod reported a UAV attack on the city administration.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Valentin Demidov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the administration building was damaged.

One employee of the City Hall was allegedly injured, and another sustained a concussion.

