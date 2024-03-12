Ukraine successfully tests 10-seater Novator armoured vehicle with turret. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Armor LLC has successfully tested a 10-seater Novator specialised armoured vehicle with a domestically produced TAVRIA-14.5 remote-controlled combat module.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

BM TAVRIA-14.5 is a combat remote-controlled unmanned turret armed with a 14.5 mm machine gun (KPVT) with a 200-round ammunition.

The TAVRIA-14.5 is equipped with the latest and unique weapon control system, which includes a high-quality stabilisation system, and provides the ability to engage and track targets, as well as to conduct accurate fire on enemy targets in motion.

The TAVRIA-14.5 is equipped with an optoelectronic module that allows it to detect targets at a distance of more than 5 kilometres, both during the day and at night.

10-місний спеціалізований бронеавтомобіль "Новатор" з бойовим дистанційно-керованим модулем вітчизняного виробництва "ТАВРІЯ-14,5".

The level of armour protection of the combat module corresponds to the NATO level - STANAG 1. The developer of the combat module has provided an appropriate armour level of protection for the optoelectronic module housing and weapon control system units.

"The use of high-speed manoeuvrable armoured vehicles equipped with remotely controlled combat modules not only provides additional opportunities to fight at a distance, but also saves the lives of the military," the defence company said.