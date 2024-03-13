Consequences of Russian strikes on Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled the village of Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

Around 9:00 and 11:00, Russian troops shelled Kurylivka village in Kupiansk district. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out with artillery.

