Ukrainian military undergoes mine detection training in Canada. PHOTOS

Canadian soldiers train Ukrainian soldiers to detect hidden mines.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social network X.

"Identifying traps takes tools and a keen eye. Canadian soldiers participating in Operation OPERATION UNIFIER are using simulated booby traps to teach Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers skills that will help them keep themselves safe while repelling invaders," the statement said.

