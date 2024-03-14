Explosions rang out in center of Belgorod, Russia. PHOTO
An air raid alert has been declared in the Russian city of Belgorod. There are reports of explosions in the city centre.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ASTRA.
There is a column of smoke in the city. Explosions are reported in the city centre near the railway station.
