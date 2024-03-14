ENG
Explosions rang out in center of Belgorod, Russia. PHOTO

An air raid alert has been declared in the Russian city of Belgorod. There are reports of explosions in the city centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ASTRA.

There is a column of smoke in the city. Explosions are reported in the city centre near the railway station.

Read: RDC is conducting offensive operations in Russia, - Alexander (Fortuna), Chief of Staff of the Corps

Вибухи у Бєлгороді
