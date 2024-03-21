SSU detained two traitors from Kherson region who pretended to be immigrants. PHOTO

Two residents of the Kherson region helped the occupiers to hold a fake referendum during the occupation of the right-bank Kherson region. The women then pretended to be IDPs to avoid justice.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press centre of the SSU.

It is noted that one of the defendants was detained in Mykolaiv, and the other in the Chernivtsi region. They tried to avoid justice under the guise of IDPs.

"According to the investigation, after the seizure of Kherson region, both defendants supported the invaders and joined the occupation "election commissions." While in the ranks of the pseudo-institution, the collaborators agitated local residents to "vote for the accession" of Kherson region to Russia," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found that a 28-year-old resident of Chornobaivka gathered a group of "like-minded people" and recorded a video report on the results of the fake plebiscite, which was broadcast on Russian TV channels. Another offender made door-to-door visits to the houses of fellow villagers and collected the "necessary" marks in the "ballots".

She was accompanied by armed invaders who threatened her with imprisonment and confiscation of property if she refused to support the Kremlin's project. For her cooperation with the aggressor, the defendant received a one-time cash "reward" and promises of further "prospects" in the occupation institution.

After the liberation of the region, the two collaborators fled to different cities in southern and western Ukraine, where they tried to "lay low".

The criminals face up to 10 years in prison and have been notified of suspicion of collaboration and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.



