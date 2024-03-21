Syrskyi met with NATO delegation led by Bauer: Ammunition and air defence - key priority. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi met with a NATO delegation led by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Syrskyi said this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed him about the situation on the battlefield. We discussed the main needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The key priorities are ammunition and air defence," he said.

Syrskyi also thanked his NATO colleagues for their comprehensive and consistent support of Ukraine.

"At the end of the meeting, members of the NATO delegation paid tribute to the soldiers who died for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war at the Wall of Remembrance," the Armed Forces of Ukraine commander-in-chief added.

