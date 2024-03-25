Occupants dropped two GABs on school in Sumy region. PHOTO

The occupiers dropped 2 bombs on the educational institution of the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 25 March 2024, at about 4:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district.



The enemy attack damaged the building of a secondary school," the statement said.

