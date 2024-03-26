Ruscists hit bus carrying humanitarian aid with two FPVs in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces conducted two FPV drone strikes on a bus in Odradokamianka carrying humanitarian aid.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the village of Odradokamianka, Russians attacked a bus carrying humanitarian aid with two FPV drones," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, the car and cargo were destroyed, and the driver and passengers were not injured.

