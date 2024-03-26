Ruscists hit bus carrying humanitarian aid with two FPVs in Kherson region. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces conducted two FPV drone strikes on a bus in Odradokamianka carrying humanitarian aid.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"In the village of Odradokamianka, Russians attacked a bus carrying humanitarian aid with two FPV drones," the statement said.
According to Prokudin, the car and cargo were destroyed, and the driver and passengers were not injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password