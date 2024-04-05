Two foreign FSS agents who were preparing missile attack on headquarters of Defense Forces in Odesa region were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU foiled a new attempt by Ruscists to inflict fire damage on the locations of the Defence Forces in the Odesa region. Among the main targets of the aggressor were the headquarters of the Armed Forces Command in the southern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

"The FSB engaged two of its agents, citizens of one of the South Caucasus countries who lived in Odesa, to carry out the hostile task. On the instructions of the Russian secret service, these individuals reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops in order to record their coordinates on Google Maps.

After establishing the geolocations of the 'desired' objects, the agents collected as much information as possible about the personnel, military equipment and specifics of their work," the statement said.

In this way, they hoped to identify the control points and combat units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to "report" to the FSS.

Read also on Censor.NET: Employees of trucking companies preparing missile attacks on locations of Defence Forces detained in Kherson - SSU. VIDEO + PHOTOS

It is noted that to collect intelligence, Russian agents walked the streets of the regional center and secretly recorded potential "targets".

At the same time, they secretly used their connections among local residents to obtain information about the Ukrainian military.

"Also, those involved created a public organization in the city, which acted under the guise of providing assistance for the legalization of foreign citizens in Ukraine. At the same time, in fact, within the walls of the PO, they tried to recruit foreigners to their own network of informants," the SSU reported.

Read also: SSU detains Russian agent who spied on Ukrainian military aircraft near Kryvyi Rih - SSU. PHOTO.

In case of receiving intelligence, the occupiers planned to carry out a series of targeted missile and drone strikes on military infrastructure and combat positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After completing the hostile mission, the agents hoped to join the FSS.

However, SSU officers prevented the implementation of criminal intentions and exposed the aggressor's accomplices at the initial stage of their reconnaissance and subversive activities.









The SSU conducted step-by-step documentation, which allowed to fully trace the routes of the offenders and detain them when they were conducting additional reconnaissance near one of the facilities.

At the place of detention, the offenders' phone, which they used only to communicate with the FSS, was seized.

Read on Censor.NET: SBU: Russian agent who prepared missile strikes on Kirovohrad region airfields sentenced to 15 years in prison

The SSU investigators served both men suspicion notices under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

They are currently in custody. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.