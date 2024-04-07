Consequences of hostile shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military sent a missile, attack drones, drones and artillery to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On 6 April, in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the city of Nikopol, the villages of Marhanets, Myrovka, and Pokrovsk rural territorial communities with artillery and drones.

Law enforcement received more than 20 statements and reports of crimes committed by the aggressor. The shelling damaged private homes, multi-storey buildings, outbuildings and non-residential premises. The explosions damaged the roofs, windows and facades of the buildings.

In the evening, on 6 April, in Petrykivka district, the fragments of an enemy missile damaged garden houses, cars and a power line. At the site of the night attack, law enforcement officers documented the consequences of Russian aggression.









