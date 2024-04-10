Consequences of shelling of Vovchansk by occupiers: two people wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two men were wounded during Russian shelling of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of today's hostile shelling of Vovchansk, which took place between 12:20 and 14:15, two 54-year-old civilians were wounded.



One of them is a technical worker of the medical institution where the Russians hit. The hospital building was destroyed. The men were hospitalised," he wrote.

