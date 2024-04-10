Occupiers shelled an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling of the Chernihiv region’s border, an agricultural enterprise was hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"Today, the Russian army once again fired at the border. An agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under attack. The buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured," the statement said.

