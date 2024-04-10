ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7201 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 463 0

Occupiers shelled an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling of the Chernihiv region’s border, an agricultural enterprise was hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"Today, the Russian army once again fired at the border. An agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under attack. The buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured," the statement said.

Watch more: Strike on Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: death toll rises to 3, some injured. Debris removal continues (updated). VIDEO

Обстріл Чернігівщини
Обстріл Чернігівщини
Обстріл Чернігівщини

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 