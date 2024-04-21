ENG
Enemy attacked Nikopol with attack drones and artillery. PHOTOS

On 20 April, the occupiers attacked with kamikaze drones and shelled the city of Nikopol, the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Late in the evening and at night, Nikopol district experienced new attacks. The enemy opened fire from heavy artillery three times. They also used two attack drones of different modifications. The district center, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka districts came under attack," the statement said.

The shells hit the residential sector, a public transport stop, and a utility company. Private houses were damaged - windows were smashed, facades were smashed, roofs were damaged, and outbuildings and a multi-story building were also damaged.

