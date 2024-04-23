Uranium wells flooded in Kurgan region of Russia. PHOTOS

Uranium wells flooded in Kurgan region of Russia

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The first photo was taken in September 2023.

The second is on 20 April 2024.

They show the flooding of the area between the villages of the region, where, according to environmentalists, uranium mines and old test wells of the Dobrovilne deposit are located. Groundwater from these wells could have mixed with river water and entered the water supply system, they believe.



Rosatom denied the possibility of uranium contamination of the local Tobola River and said the flood had bypassed the wells.