In Kharkiv region, border guards destroyed 5 enemy kamikaze drones. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, border guards shot down five Russian kamikaze attack drones flying deep into Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Border Service.

"Border guard units selflessly fulfill their duty of defending the state and are an integral part of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The other day, while performing combat missions, border guards spotted five kamikaze attack drones crossing the state border and flying deep into the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, the military opened fire with small arms, as a result of which four drones fell to the ground and detonated before reaching their target, and one will be in service with the SBS after recovery.

Read more on Censor.NET: Enemy reconnaissance drone shot down in Kharkiv region. PHOTO.





