In evening, occupiers shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region three times. In Zaporizhzhia region, 6 settlements came under enemy fire. PHOTOS

On the evening of 30 April, Russians attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Over the past 24 hours, the invaders attacked the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 383 times.

The enemy does not stop attacking Nikopol. Last night the city was shelled three times, twice with artillery and once with Grad.

"An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. An administrative building, a kindergarten, and a petrol station were damaged. 7 multi-storey buildings were damaged. There is also a two-story house. A power line was hit," said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

















In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy struck 383 times at 6 localities, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"The enemy conducted air strikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. 13 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne," the statement said.

In addition:

136 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka;

232 artillery shelling was carried out in Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

