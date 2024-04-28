In Zaporizhzhia region, explosion rang out during alert
In the afternoon of April 28, an explosion rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region," he said.
Currently, an air alert has been declared in the region due to the threat of using ballistics.
