ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5038 visitors online
News War
1 747 3

In Zaporizhzhia region, explosion rang out during alert

вибух

In the afternoon of April 28, an explosion rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region," he said.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in the region due to the threat of using ballistics.

Read more: Defense forces repelled four attacks by Russian occupiers near Krynky and one near Staromaiorske

Author: 

explosion (1495) Zaporizka region (1175)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 