Defense forces repelled four attacks by Russian occupiers near Krynky and one near Staromaiorske

Southern defense forces repelled one assault by the Russian occupiers near Staromaiorske and four assault attempts near Krynky.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Southern Defense Forces noted that daily counter-battery fighting and repulsion of enemy assaults continued in their operational area. The Russian occupiers do not give up their intention to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions.

The situation in the southern direction

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made one attack near Staromaiorske. It was unsuccessful.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults in the area of Krynky. Having suffered losses, he withdrew to his starting positions. Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

"The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and continue aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 64 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone," the Southern Defense Forces noted.

Russian missile strikes

According to the Defense Forces, during the combat day, the occupiers launched a missile attack in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region using a cruise missile. Air defense forces destroyed the missile.

"There is no enemy under-fleet in the Black and Azov Seas. The missile launchers are at their basing points," the Southern Defense Forces added.

