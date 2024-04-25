ENG
85% of Russia’s losses are on Eastern direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops suffer most of their losses in eastern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Nazar Voloshyn.

According to him, the Russian army suffers heavy losses in manpower and lightly armored vehicles during strike and assault operations: on average, 85% of losses - both in manpower and equipment - are incurred by the enemy on the Eastern direction.

Voloshyn said that minefields and FPV drones play an important role in the enemy's suffering heavy losses, helping to stop lightly armored and armored vehicles.

He emphasized that the soldiers of the Tavria Air Assault Brigade destroyed more than 300 pieces of enemy equipment in six months of fighting in one of the areas.

"This is at least three enemy brigades!" - he emphasized.

