Russia may massively attack Ukraine before Western aid arrives - Air Force

Russian troops may conduct massive shelling before Western aid arrives in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash.

"Of course, the enemy is insidious and we must be prepared for any scenario. Including a massive attack before the arrival of more weapons from our international partners. Especially since this is stated by a number of international organizations, including ISW," he explained.

According to Yevlash, it is difficult to talk about periodicals because the enemy is constantly trying to change its tactics.

"They are trying to find different timing, to attack at different times with different means. That is why our task now is simply to get ready and wait until we receive reinforcement of our air defense systems and more," he added.

Read more: Occupiers used new tactics during night drone attack - Air Force