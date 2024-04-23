Occupiers used new tactics during night drone attack - Air Force

On the night of 23 April, Russian troops used a somewhat new tactic during the drone attack - they tried to send one or two "Shaheds" in different directions at different intervals.

Illia Yevlash, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"While we have not yet received help from the US, the enemy will try to intensify shelling using various methods, like today with the help of drones. We saw some new tactics. The Russians tried to send one or two 'Shaheds' in different directions at different intervals to make the fight as inconvenient as possible," Yevlash said.

He noted that during today's attack, the enemy tried to reconnoiter the use of our mobile fire groups.

Read more: Russian troops will increase shelling of Ukraine - Yevlash

The Air Force spokesman added that Russians are also intensively manufacturing and using UAVs and missiles.

As reported, on the night of 23 April, Russian troops attacked the residential sector of Odesa with drones, damaging houses. "Shaheds" also attacked Kyiv. So far, there have been no consequences in the capital. According to the Air Force, 15 out of 16 "Shaheds" were destroyed.