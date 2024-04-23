15 out of 16 Shaheds are destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 23 April 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 16 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare equipment was used. Last night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 "Shahed" in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions," the statement said.

Read more: Air defence destroyed 5 strike and 1 reconnaissance UAV at night. INFOGRAPHICS