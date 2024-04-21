Russian troops will increase shelling of Ukraine - Yevlash

The enemy will increase shelling of the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers have a sufficient number of certain types of missiles, and the rest are used for attacks immediately from the conveyor.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ilya Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Of course, he (the enemy. - Ed.) will intensify strikes on our territory. He will try to knock out the energy, critical infrastructure as much as possible. However, we must understand that the enemy has quite a few missiles left, and some of the enemy's missiles have to be literally to release the conveyor and already use it on our territory," Yevlash said.

The spokesman added that Ukraine must hold on and repel enemy attacks until the delivery of air defense systems of various types and F-16 aircraft.

