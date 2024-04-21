Front-line regions, as well as areas near border with Russia, can be protected from enemy attacks if there is more air defense - Yevlash

Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are the most vulnerable to enemy attacks.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Those who are in close proximity to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories suffer the most. First of all, these are the Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he said.

The spokesman emphasized that Russian terror can be resisted. For this, more air defense means are needed.

"We are very much counting on help, including from American partners," Yevlash added.

Also remind, the other day the spokesman of the Air Force Yevlash said that Ukraine needs to create a deeply echeloned air defense system, which will include various complexes of small, medium, and large radius of action, which could cover both itself and Ukrainian cities.

