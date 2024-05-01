USAID Deputy Administrator Coleman arrives in Kyiv for visit. PHOTO

Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), visited Kyiv

This was reported by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Welcome back to Kyiv, Isobel Coleman! I look forward to working with you to see firsthand how USAID 's support for Ukraine has further strengthened its resilience to Russia's brutal shelling and is contributing to its economic recovery," she said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had transferred 57 cogeneration units with a capacity of 50 kV to 1500 kV to Ukraine.

