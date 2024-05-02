Ukraine’s largest mural dedicated to Zaluzhnyi created in Kyiv. PHOTO

A large mural with a portrait of the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has appeared in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The artist Yevhen Kucher worked for 13 hours to create it.

This was reported on Facebook by one of the project leaders, Yevhenia Fullen, Censor.NET reports.

"We did it! Our first and not the last record! I am proud of what we do and proud of those with whom we do everything! The largest mural of Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Ukraine has been created in Kyiv! The main artist of the mural is Yevhenii Kucher (the Curly One). For me personally, Valerii Zaluzhnyi is a symbol of the indomitable Ukrainian spirit! Despite the extremely difficult times and the war, he inspires and motivates with his character and faith in Ukraine," she wrote.

Fullen noted that the size of the mural is over 120m2. You can see the work of the artist Yevhen Kucher at 51 Kotelnikova Street.

By the way, the record was marked in the Book of Records of Ukraine and the team of artists who worked on its creation was awarded a certificate.

Last year, the mural "Ukrainian Heart" appeared in Vienna.