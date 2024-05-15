ENG
Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts are under enemy fire, many homes are damaged. PHOTO

Over the past day, 14 May 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there was no information about the victims during the day.

Consequences of shelling in the Donetsk region:

Pokrovsk district. Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Yelyzavetivka were shelled in the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhivka district, 3 houses in Vesely Hai were damaged. In the Hrodivka district, an outbuilding in Ivanivka was damaged.

Kramatorsk district. Torske, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, and Yampil were shelled in the Lyman district. In Mykolayivka, 3 houses and an administrative building were damaged. In Stara Mykolayivka of the Illinivka district, 4 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 10 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

Налідки обстрілів Донеччини 14 травня 2024 року
Evacuation from the region

According to the RMA, 336 people, including 57 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

shoot out (13051) Donetska region (3648)
