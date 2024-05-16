ENG
News Photo
579 0

Day in Donetsk region: occupiers shelled at least 13 settlements, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 15 May, Russian invaders fired 7 times at the localities of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka, and Antonivka were shelled. In the Novohrodivka district, 2 people died in Karlivka. In the Kurakhove district, Ostrovske, and Ostrye are under fire.

Kramatorsk district

A fire broke out in Lyman as a result of shelling, and a house was destroyed in Torske. In the Illinivka district, 7 houses in Katerynivka and 3 in Kleban-Byk were damaged.

Окупанти 15 травня обстріляли житлові будинки на Донеччині

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 15 private houses, 3 multi-story buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Toretsk, 13 houses were damaged. Another 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siversk district.

342 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 20 children.


15 травня під ворожим вогнем опинився інфраструктурий об'єкт на Донеччині
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня: ворог бив по житловим будинках
Пошкоджені будинки на Донеччині
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня: поліція фіксує наслідки
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня
Обстріли Донеччини 15 травня

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Donetska region (3654)
